Yamaha Majesty S 155 cc maxi-scooter unveiled - Way more powerful than Aprilia SXR 160

Japan has received a new 155 cc maxi-scooter - the Yamaha Majesty S. It's way more powerful than the Aprilia 160 SXR that will be launched in India this August.

Yamaha Majesty S Features and Design

One of the key features of the Yamaha Majesty S is its design. Yamaha has done a brilliant job in making this scooter look very sporty. The Majesty S features a stylish apron-mounted LED headlight that has a projector for the high beam and conventional reflector for the low beam. A couple of LED DRL strips are also present. The side turn signals are located on either side of the headlight.

The profile of the Majesty S is quite attractive thanks to the design of the seat that gives an impression of a high-rise tail. Also, the alloy wheels and the blacked-out side-mounted exhaust help in maintaining the scooter’s visual appeal. At the rear of the Yamaha Majesty S, there is a sporty LED taillight, side turn signals and pillion grab rail.

The Majesty S also comes with a sporty three-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. The tachometer is in the middle. The tell-tale lights along with the fuel meter are on the left. And on the right side, there is a display that shows information like speedometer, trip meter, clock, etc.

Some of the other interesting features of the Yamaha Majesty S are:

Large under-seat storage space

12V DC socket in the front apron

High-quality aluminium hook

Spacious front pocket - can hold a 500ml water bottle

Front fuel filler cap

Dual disc brakes - 267 mm front, 245 mm rear

Yamaha Majesty S Specifications

The Majesty S draws power from a 155 cc single-cylinder 4-valve engine. It is a water-cooled unit that comes with a fuel-injection system. It has been tuned to produce 11 kW or 15 PS of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha claims that this engine is capable of returning a fuel economy of 40 km/l.

The Aprilia 160 SXR mounts a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve FI engine that produces 11.01 PS at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Aspect Yamaha Majesty S Length / width / height 2030 mm / 715 mm / 1115 mm Seat height 795 mm Ground clearance 90 mm Weight 145 kg Engine type Single-cylinder, water-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 155 cc Maximum power 11 kW or 15 PS at 7500 rpm Maximum torque 14 Nm at 6000 rpm Transmission V-belt continuously variable transmission / automatic Fuel tank capacity 7.4 litres

In Japan, the Yamaha Majesty S has been priced at JPY 3,45,000 (excluding taxes) or INR 2.38 lakh*. It is available in four colour options - Silky White, Metallic Grey, Metallic Black, and Vivid Yellow. The Majesty S will reach the showrooms on 10 April 2020, if the ongoing COVID-19 situation permits.

Also Read: New Yamaha Cygnus X 125 cc scooter with water-cooled engine spied

As for the Indian market, the Yamaha Majesty S checks off almost all the boxes - looks, practicality, performance, etc. But the price is too high for a high-volume scooter in India. So, the Majesty S would be a viable option only if Yamaha can manage to lower down the price.

What do you guys think of the new Yamaha Majesty S? Do let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.