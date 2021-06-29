Yamaha FZ-X Top Speed & Acceleration Test [Video]

The new Yamaha FZ-X was launched in India earlier this month. It is the latest model to become a part of India Yamaha Motor’s lineup. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine that has a SOHC. The air-cooled motor comes with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology. It is capable of producing 12.4 PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Here’s a video that shows us the Yamaha FZ-X top speed and acceleration tests.

We can see in the footage that the rider makes two acceleration test attempts. In the first one, the Yamaha FZ-X achieves 0-60 kmph in 5.83 seconds whereas the motorcycle takes 19 seconds to reach 100 kmph. In the second attempt, the rider gets an even better launch. While the 0-60 kmph time remains the same at 5.83 seconds, the bike attains 100 kmph quicker with a time of 17.96 seconds. This could be because the rider was tucked down in the second attempt.

As for the Yamaha FZ-X top speed, we can see in the video that even after pushing the motorcycle quite a lot, the rider could achieve a top speed of 112 kmph which is decent for a bike of this segment and capacity.

The new Yamaha FZ-X comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with a negative LCD that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location and fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification and whatnot. Some of the other key features of the Yamaha FZ-X include a power socket, side stand engine cut off, and a single-channel ABS.

The new Yamaha FZ-X is available in two variants. The one without Bluetooth functionality has been priced at INR 1,16,800 whereas if you want to enjoy the features of Bluetooth connectivity you will need to shell out INR 1,19,800. As for the colour options, there are 3 choices - Metallic Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Copper.

All prices are ex-showroom