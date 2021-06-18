New Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Launched in India

To refresh its scooter offerings in the Indian market, Yamaha has launched the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. It’s a stylish and attractive scooter that has two variants and features, as the name suggests, a hybrid system along with other interesting elements and colour options.

The new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that features the company’s Blue Core technology. This air-cooled mill is capable of producing 8.2 PS of max power at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm.

The new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid flaunts a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, thereby, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About 3 seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation.

Some of the other interesting features of the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid include:

Quiet Engine Start System

Automatic Stop & Start System

Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch

Other elements such as an advanced LED headlight, DRL, and tail lamp, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App are available with the disc brake variant of the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid that is being offered in 9 colour options including the Vivid Red Special (New), Matt Black Special (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Yellow Cocktail, Cyan Blue, Vivid Red and Metallic Black.

The colour options of the new Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid’s drum brake variant include Vivid Red (New), Cool Blue Metallic (New), Yellow Cocktail (New), Dark Matt Blue, Suave Copper, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black.

Yamaha is yet to announce the pricing of the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. The new scooter will compete with the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the likes.