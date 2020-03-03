Yamaha Fazer 25 could be discontinued this month

In the conversion process from BS-IV to BS-VI, Yamaha Motor India has discontinued some of its products. The Japanese motorcycle maker recently made an announcement suggesting that it has completed its BS-VI transition. This could mean that the Yamaha Fazer 25, which is still using a BS-IV engine, is about to be axed.

The Yamaha Fazer 25 received its last major update more than a year ago in the form of ABS. It was launched in the country along with its naked sibling, the Yamaha FZ 25, which, along with the Yamaha FZS 25, was upgraded to BS-VI last month. There has been no sign of a BS-VI Fazer 25 so far.

The Yamaha Fazer 25 is still listed on the company’s Indian website with a price tag of INR 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-VI emission norms will come into effect in the country on 1 April 2020. From that day, no BS-IV vehicle will be allowed to be sold.

BS-IV Yamaha Fazer 25 - Key Features

282 mm front disc, 220 mm rear disc

Dual-channel ABS

Dual-LED auxiliary lights

Aerodynamic front cowl

Wide and comfortable seat

Full digital instrument cluster

The BS-IV Yamaha Fazer 25 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a SOHC setup and a fuel-injection system. This engine is capable of producing 20.9 PS of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque and is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. It is the same engine that used to power the BS-IV Yamaha FZ 25. So, if Yamaha could convert the BS-IV FZ 25 into BS-VI, why couldn’t it do the same for the Fazer 25?

Well, there’s still some time until the BS-VI deadline, and so, there’s still hope. Maybe Yamaha will launch the BS-VI Fazer 25 by the end of this month or maybe it is game over for the 250 cc faired tourer because of low demand.