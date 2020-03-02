Enthusiast converts a Yamaha FZ into a Yamaha RX100

The first-generation Yamaha FZ was launched in India more than a decade ago. It quickly gathered a lot of attention because of its masculine streetfighter looks. The FZ became very popular and brought huge success for the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer in the Indian market. So much so that after all these years, it is still on sale as the Yamaha FZ-FI.

Gear Gear Motorcycles, a Bangalore-based motorcycle customisation shop, got their hands on a first-gen Yamaha FZ and customised it to resemble the immensely popular two-stroke motorcycle, the Yamaha RX100.

One of the basic steps in motorcycle customisation is stipping down the original motorcycle as much as possible. That’s exactly what has been followed with this Yamaha FZ16 to bring it to its naked form. Following which, a new fuel tank of the Yamaha RX100 was bolted on. Gear Gear Motorcycles decided not to put the side panels of the original bike back on.

The seat has been replaced by a custom piece. It has a retro look which matches the decals on the fuel tank. To keep this retro look intact, the tail section of the bike was given an LED taillight with integrated LED side turn signals. The original handlebar has been swapped out for an aftermarket one and bar-end mirrors have been mounted. The front fender has been replaced with a new smaller unit. A round headlight with a halogen bulb has been fitted on this custom bike.

In accordance with the motorcycle’s theme, spoke wheels have been installed, and they wear dual-purpose knobbier tyres. Two fluid reservoirs have been mounted on the handlebar. One has to be the front brake fluid reservoir whereas the other one could be of the hydraulic clutch.

The original Yamaha FZ16 had a 153 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produced around 14 bhp of max power and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. It looks like the same engine has been used to power this custom build. However, the stock exhaust has been swapped with an aftermarket unit.

The finished project really looks great. It wouldn’t be a fast custom motorcycle but it would definitely be a fun bike to ride and that’s the whole point of having a Yamaha RX100, isn’t it?

[Source- geargear.in]