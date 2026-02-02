VinFast Targets India, Southeast Asia With Global Electric Scooter Push

VinFast has outlined an ambitious global expansion plan for its electric scooter business, naming the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand and Malaysia as its first five international markets. The move targets regions with dense urban traffic, strong two-wheeler demand and a growing shift toward cleaner mobility.

The Vietnamese automaker plans to roll out hundreds of retail outlets across these markets by 2027. Its electric scooter line-up will include battery-swapping models such as the Flazz, Evo, Feliz II and Viper, aimed at everyday urban commuting with minimal downtime.

The expansion is backed by VinFast’s strong performance at home. In 2025, the company delivered 406,453 electric scooters in Vietnam, giving it a leading share of the domestic scooter market. VinFast says it will replicate its integrated ecosystem overseas, combining dealer networks, service centres, financing options and energy solutions.

A key pillar of this strategy is infrastructure. VinFast will work with V-Green to develop charging points and battery-swapping stations, addressing one of the biggest adoption hurdles for electric two-wheelers in emerging markets.

The Philippines has been confirmed as VinFast’s first strategic overseas launch market. The brand has partnered with five dealers across Luzon and Mindanao, including Maverick Racing Factory, MotorCentral, New Nemar Development Corp., Supremebike Corporation and ARC Trading.

With India and Southeast Asia firmly in its sights, VinFast’s electric scooter push signals rising competition in the fast-evolving urban EV two-wheeler space.