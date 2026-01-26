Yamaha India Recalls Over 3 Lakh RayZR 125 and Fascino 125 Scooters

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced a voluntary recall for 3,06,635 units of its 125cc scooter range, reinforcing the brand’s focus on safety and product quality. The recall covers select RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters manufactured between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025.

According to Yamaha, the recall has been initiated to address a potential issue where the front brake caliper may exhibit limited functionality under certain operating conditions in some units. To ensure rider safety, the affected component will be replaced free of cost at authorised Yamaha service centres.

Customers can check whether their scooter is part of the recall by visiting the Service section on Yamaha Motor India’s official website and entering the chassis number under the ‘Voluntary Recall Campaign’ page. Owners may also visit their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership for assistance.

For additional support, Yamaha has made its toll-free helpline (1800-420-1600) and customer care email (yes@yamaha-motor-india.com) available to guide affected customers through the recall process.