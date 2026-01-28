R Is for Real: KTM 390 Adventure R Brings True Off-Road Deal to India

KTM has introduced the international-spec 390 Adventure R in India, priced at ₹3,77,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Positioned as the most off-road-focused middleweight adventure motorcycle in its segment, the new 390 Adventure R brings global-spec hardware and rally-inspired capability to Indian riders.

Powering the motorcycle is a 399 cc engine, paired with a true rally wheel setup featuring a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. Long-travel, fully adjustable WP suspension with 230 mm of travel promises serious trail capability, while the chassis and setup are tuned to handle demanding off-road conditions with confidence.

Despite its dirt-first focus, the 390 Adventure R is designed to remain composed on the road. A low centre of gravity and nimble handling are supported by advanced electronics such as Cornering ABS, Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control and dedicated Offroad ABS. Riders also get an OFFROAD ride mode that allows controlled rear-wheel slip, making the bike more manageable on sand, gravel and loose surfaces.

Ergonomics are clearly rally-inspired, with an upright riding position, off-road-focused footpegs and a functional windscreen aimed at long-distance comfort and control.

Tech highlights include a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via KTMconnect, enabling calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation. A USB Type-C charging port comes standard.

With the 390 Adventure R, KTM raises the bar for sub-400 cc adventure motorcycles in India, offering serious off-road hardware without compromising everyday usability.