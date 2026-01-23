Ather Energy Promotes Child Road Safety with Helmet Initiative in Bengaluru

Marking National Road Safety Month, Ather Energy has taken a step towards improving two-wheeler safety by handing over 100 ISI-certified Ather Junior helmets to the Bengaluru Traffic Police. The helmets will be distributed across the city to encourage safer riding habits among young pillion passengers and raise early awareness about the importance of protective gear.

Two-wheelers account for the largest share of road fatalities in India. As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ 2023 report, over 54,000 riders and pillion passengers who lost their lives in accidents were not wearing helmets. Studies also highlight particularly low helmet usage among children, who are more vulnerable in crashes and often lack access to properly fitting helmets.

To address this gap, Ather designed the Junior helmet as an ISI-certified product tailored specifically for children. Available in three variants—Astro, Big Bee and Unicorn—the helmets feature bright, child-friendly designs and multiple size options suitable for children aged 3 to 9 years. The aim is to make helmet use both comfortable and appealing, helping build safe riding habits early.

The initiative is part of Ather’s broader focus on safety across its electric two-wheeler lineup. The brand offers features such as FallSafe, which cuts power in the event of a fall; SkidControl and Multi-Mode Traction Control for improved stability; and Crash Alerts that notify emergency contacts after a severe impact. Additional features like Live Location Sharing, remote functions and ParkSafe further enhance rider security.

With this effort, Ather continues to underline that road safety starts young—and that the right equipment can make all the difference.