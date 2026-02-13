Dürr has introduced EcoNextJet, a new application system that enables custom graphics, lettering, and patterns to be printed directly onto vehicle bodies during the painting process.

Replacing traditional manual film application, EcoNextJet uses an automated process capable of delivering high-resolution outputs of up to 720 dpi, with the ability to print in two colours simultaneously. The system is designed to improve precision while reducing production complexity.

At its core is drop-on-demand technology, featuring a printhead with 2,000 individually controlled nozzles mounted on a painting robot. Each nozzle dispenses paint only when required, with up to six droplets merging mid-air before reaching the surface. The result is a highly controlled paint layer with a thickness of around five micrometres.

The system has been developed in collaboration with Axalta and Xaar, combining expertise in coatings and precision printing.

EcoNextJet is currently available for testing at Dürr’s facilities in Bietigheim, Germany, and Southfield, Michigan, signalling a potential shift towards more flexible and personalised vehicle production in the future.