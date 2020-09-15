INR 3.81 lakh 2020 Yamaha MT-25 launched in Malaysia

Yamaha has launched the 2020 MT-25 in Malaysia. Priced at RM 21,500, which converts to INR 3.81 lakh, the new quarter-litre naked motorcycle draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the MT-03.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 features a very sophisticated-looking design. At the front, it has a pair of frowning-like LED DRLs which impart an aggressive stance to the motorcycle. Below these positioning lamps is the LED projector headlamp adding to the bike’s overall mean visual appearance. Also, thanks to the USD front forks, the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 looks much bolder and masculine.

The side profile of the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 is quite sporty. There is a side-slung upswept exhaust, belly pan, and sculpted fuel tank which ensures the motorcycle has all the presence it needs. We also like the split seats and high-rise tail section. Speaking of, the rear end of the 250cc MT features a sharp taillight and thanks to the wider rear tyre, the overall look of the motorcycle from behind is quite appealing. Perhaps, the only thing that seems to be out of place is the tail tidy.

Bringing the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 to life is a 250cc, parallel-twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled motor which comes with a DOHC setup. It is capable of pumping out 36 PS of maximum power and 23.6 Nm of peak torque. These figures should be more than adequate to provide a thrilling riding experience.

The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 is available in two colours in Malaysia. These include the Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blu. The former is similar to the one which we get in the Yamaha MT-15 here in India. Regarding the availability of the 2020 Yamaha MT-25 in our country, it is a highly unlikely case. And even if the Japanese company decides to bring it to our shores, it wouldn’t be the MT-25 but the MT-03 that is based on the Yamaha R3, which itself has not received its BS6 update yet. So the Yamaha MT-03’s future in India doesn’t seem so bright.

