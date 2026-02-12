Baidu and Uber Bring Apollo Go Robotaxis to Dubai

Baidu and Uber, in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), have announced the next phase of their global collaboration with the launch of Apollo Go autonomous ride-hailing in Dubai. The service is expected to go live in the coming month, marking a major step in the city’s push toward autonomous mobility.

The fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles will be accessible through the Uber app across select locations in the Jumeirah area. Users booking an UberX or Uber Comfort ride may be matched with an autonomous vehicle, or can directly choose the new “Autonomous” option where available. The rollout will expand gradually across Dubai, subject to operational performance and regulatory approvals. Fleet operations will be managed by third-party operator New Horizon.

The deployment supports Dubai’s long-term mobility vision, which targets 25 percent of all trips to be autonomous by 2030. It also builds on recent milestones, including the opening of Apollo Go Park in Dubai earlier this year, Baidu’s first overseas operations and management hub, and the announcement of plans to introduce the service in London.

Apollo Go is among the world’s most advanced autonomous ride-hailing platforms, with over 240 million autonomous kilometres logged globally. More than 140 million kilometres have been completed in fully driverless mode. Operating across 22 cities, the service now records over 250,000 rides per week and has surpassed 17 million cumulative trips as of October 2025.

With this launch, Dubai becomes a key international showcase for large-scale autonomous ride-hailing integrated into a mainstream mobility platform.

