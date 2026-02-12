Daimler Buses to Install 600 kW Public Chargers at Munich Central Bus Station

Daimler Buses is expanding its electric bus infrastructure with the installation of four high-power public charging stations at Munich Central Bus Station. The chargers are scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026 and will form part of the company’s growing proprietary charging network.

The agreement has been signed with Wealthcap, the real-asset and investment manager representing the station’s owner. Implementation of the project will be handled by Daimler Buses Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Buses.

Each charging station will offer output of up to 600 kW and will be accessible to electric buses from all manufacturers, supporting broader electrification across public transport fleets. Two of the four charging points are expected to be completed during 2026. Construction work, including civil engineering, installation of high-voltage cables and transformer setup, is set to begin in the second quarter.

The Munich project builds on a pilot initiative announced in October 2025 in collaboration with the city of Cologne. It also supports the rollout of the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro, Daimler Buses’ first fully electric intercity bus.

Looking ahead, Daimler Buses plans to expand its charging infrastructure to other high-traffic tourist and transport hubs across Europe, strengthening the ecosystem for long-distance electric bus operations.