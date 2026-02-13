Uber & WeRide Launch Robotaxi Service in Downtown Abu Dhabi

WeRide and Uber have rolled out the first commercial robotaxi service in downtown Abu Dhabi, marking a major step for autonomous mobility in the Emirate’s city centre.

The expanded deployment now covers nearly 70% of Abu Dhabi’s core areas, with the robotaxi fleet growing fourfold since its initial launch in December 2024. The service operates across key locations including Khalifa City, Masdar City, Rabdan, and major routes between Corniche Road and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Users booking rides via the Uber app in these zones may be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi GXR through UberX or Uber Comfort, or select a dedicated “Autonomous” option. For now, operations continue with a safety specialist onboard as part of a phased transition to fully driverless mobility.

Backed by the Integrated Transport Centre, the service builds on its earlier footprint covering areas like Al Reem, Yas Island, and routes to Zayed International Airport. Fleet operations are managed by Tawasul Transport.

Looking ahead, WeRide and Uber plan to deploy at least 1,200 robotaxis across the Middle East by 2027, signalling aggressive expansion in the region’s autonomous transport ecosystem.