Volkswagen Group Hits 5 Million Electric Drive Units Milestone

Volkswagen Group has reached a major electrification milestone, producing five million electric drive units worldwide. The landmark figure was achieved through manufacturing operations at its plants in Győr, Kassel, Tianjin and Zuffenhausen, underscoring the scale of the group’s global EV push.

The Kassel facility has played a central role, ramping up output by around 24 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to exceed 850,000 units. Among the various systems produced, the APP550 electric drive stands out as the most widely used. Kassel alone has built one million units of the APP550 to date.

The APP550 powers several key models across the Volkswagen Group portfolio, including the Volkswagen ID. family, Škoda Enyaq and Cupra Tavascan. In series production form, the unit delivers up to 240 kW and 560 Nm of torque. Compared to its predecessor, it consumes roughly 20 per cent less energy while offering around 75 per cent more torque and approximately 40 per cent higher power output.

ALSO READ: New Volkswagen Cockpit Design Debuts with ID. Polo

Looking ahead, Volkswagen Group is further strengthening its in-house capabilities by developing a proprietary pulse inverter for future electric drive systems. This component will debut in the upcoming APP290 motor, designed for the Electric Urban Car Family, which includes models such as the ID. Polo, Škoda Epiq and Cupra Raval.

The APP290 is expected to be offered in output variants ranging from 85 kW to 166 kW, supporting a new generation of compact, urban-focused electric vehicles.