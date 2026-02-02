Yamaha Launches Its First Electric Scooter in India, The EC-06

India Yamaha Motor has officially entered the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of its first EV scooter, the EC-06, priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Offered in a Bluish White shade, the EC-06 will be sold in select cities via Yamaha’s premium Blue Square dealerships.

Designed for modern city commuters, the EC-06 delivers a certified range of 169 km, making it well-suited for daily rides. Its styling features a stable stance, elevated proportions and sharp, clean body lines, aimed squarely at young, style-conscious riders navigating dense urban traffic.

Powering the EC-06 is an IPMSM electric motor paired with a 4 kWh fixed battery, producing 6.7 kW of peak power and 26 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 79 km/h. Charging is simple via a standard household socket, with a full charge taking around eight hours. Yamaha offers a 3-year or 30,000 km battery warranty, while IP67-rated motor and battery protection ensures durability in Indian conditions.

The scooter features three riding modes – Eco, Standard and Power, along with a handy Reverse Mode for tight parking situations. Braking duties are handled by 200 mm disc brakes at both ends with CBS, supported by telescopic front suspension and a rear coil spring setup.

Tech highlights include a colour LCD display, full LED lighting, Yamaha Motor Connect R app integration, and a generous 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, rounding off the EC-06 as a practical and premium urban EV offering.