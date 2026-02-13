Skoda Brings Smartphone Gaming to EVs with AirConsole Integration

Škoda Auto has teamed up with AirConsole to introduce smartphone-controlled gaming inside its electric vehicles in Europe. The feature is available on the Škoda Enyaq (with Software Version 4.0 and above) and the Škoda Elroq, allowing passengers to play games directly on the infotainment screen while the car is parked.

The highlight of the rollout is Tetris, offered as a six-month exclusive for Škoda users. It supports both solo and multiplayer gameplay, adding a nostalgic twist to in-car entertainment.

Beyond Tetris, users can access a curated library of 14 casual games, including UNO Car Party and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The platform supports up to five players, depending on the vehicle setup and game type.

With this move, Škoda is enhancing the digital experience inside its EV lineup, turning downtime into interactive entertainment while reinforcing the appeal of its next-gen infotainment systems.