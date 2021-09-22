Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched, Should Aprilia SXR 160 be Worried?

In an unexpected yet welcoming move, India Yamaha Motor has introduced one of its globally renowned maxi-scooter, the Yamaha Aerox 155, in India. The new two-wheeler packs in some solid performance and interesting features that should appeal to many young buyers and also make its key rival, the Aprilia SXR 160, a bit worried.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has the looks to lure in enthusiasts. Features such as dual LED headlamps with integrated LED position lamps, LED tail lamp, 14-inch alloy wheels are some of the key elements of the maxi-scooter. The side profile of the new two-wheeler is dominated by the sporty and blacked-out exhaust and slightly rising tail section.

Powering the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a 155cc single-cylinder engine that has liquid-cooling and features SOHC. The 2-valve motor is tuned to produce 15 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is also equipped with Yamaha’s VVA technology that ensures the availability of torque throughout the rev range resulting in an overall enhanced riding experience.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information and also offers Bluetooth connectivity using which customers can access an ocean of data via the Y-connect app on their smartphones. It is indeed one of the best features of the Aerox 155 and should be welcomed by the riders with open arms. Other interesting features include a 230mm front rotor with ABS, 140mm wide rear tyre, side stand engine cut-off switch, 24.5L under-seat storage, external fuel lid, front pocket with USB charging socket, and more.

Available in two colours and a MotoGP edition, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has a starting price of INR 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this figure, the maxi-scooter is certainly bringing a lot to the table. We believe this maxi-scooter is a phenomenal overall package and should be able to give the Aprilia SXR 160 some tough fight.