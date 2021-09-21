Yamaha R15 v4 Instrument Cluster - What All Does it Show?

The new Yamaha R15 v4 instrument cluster is one of the new features that the Japanese company has added to the latest iteration of its highly popular 155cc fully-faired motorcycle. The new display is indeed a welcoming change that should be appreciated by enthusiasts. It certainly shows a plethora of information. Let’s check them out.

The new Yamaha R15 v4 instrument cluster has been redesigned. It has grown in size but continues to be an LCD unit. It should be legible even in broad daylight. We can see in the image here that the instrument cluster housing contains the display in the centre with several tell-tale lights all around.

Also Read: Yamaha R15 v4 Features: Traction Control, Quick Shifter, New Display & More

Starting with the display, it shows information such as a tachometer, speedometer, odometer, and trip meter. There is also a fuel level indicator, clock, and gear position indicator. The instrument cluster also shows the riding modes at the top. The traction control system light is placed on the top left whereas the ABS light is situated on the top right. Between them sits the gear shift timing indicator. It is a nice sporty touch.

The new Yamaha R15 v4 instrument cluster is also capable of showing lap times and recording the fastest lap time. It also displays the average speed and mileage along with the coolant temperature and battery power. The display changes the content it shows based on the riding mode that is selected.

Also Read: New Aprilia SR 160 with SXR 160 Display Spied, to Rival Yamaha Aerox 155

The new Yamaha R15 v4 comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can connect their smartphones by using Yamaha’s dedicated mobile application and receive several alerts such as calls, SMS, email, and more. Tell-tale lights for these features are located on the left side of the instrument cluster. Overall, we think that Yamaha has done a fantastic job by providing a new instrument cluster that provides a lot of information to the rider in detail.