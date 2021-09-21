Yamaha R15 v4 Features: Traction Control, Quick Shifter, New Display & More

India Yamaha Motor has launched the Yamaha R15 v4 today. The latest iteration of the 155cc fully-faired motorcycle has been given multiple new features that will surely spark excitement amongst enthusiasts. The new motorcycle is equipped with traction control, quick shifter, a new instrument cluster, and more.

The Yamaha R15 v4 comes with an updated design that is more aerodynamic in nature. The front end resembles the Yamaha R7's and features a LED projector headlamp and dual-LED DRLs. The design of the clip-on handlebars has been changed, too, and it looks quite similar to the clip-ons of the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike. The new instrument cluster is also a welcoming addition. It shows a plethora of information and also offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Apart from that, the Yamaha R15 v4 is also equipped with USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, traction control system, and a quick shifter that will come as standard on the R15M and racing blue colour of the regular model. Speaking of colours, the R15 v4 will be available in 3 colours - racing blue, dark knight, and metallic red. And the Yamaha R15M will be available in its own unique metallic grey livery. Of course, there will also be a MotoGP edition of the new R15.