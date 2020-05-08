WRC driver tests Hyundai i20 N on a frozen lake in Sweden [Video]

The Hyundai i20 N has been teased again in a video. This time, there are two videos showing Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville testing the upcoming hatchback on a frozen lake in Arjeplog, Sweden.

The videos of the 2020 Hyundai i20 N undergoing winter-testing in Sweden also show some of its unique features. On the sides, for instance, it sports bigger (likely 18-inch) alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres and red brake callipers. At the front, there’s unique radiator grille. It looks like the mysterious second radiator grille design of the Mk3 Hyundai i20 is actually going to be used on its high-performance N variant. Expect distinctive bumpers and rear spoiler also on the small hot hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 N will have several interior modifications as well. Customers can look forward to exclusive bits like aluminium pedals, N sports seats, N layout for the virtual instrument cluster, N steering wheel with N drive mode button, N gearshift lever, etc. on the inside. The video above has revealed the N sports seats of the car.

Hyundai is expected to offer the i20 N with a 1.6-litre T-GDi direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power of around 200 PS. In all likeliness, a quick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel drive drivetrain layout will be standard in the hot hatch. Stiffer suspension setup and more direct steering should also be included in the changes.

The Hyundai i20 N should hit the European showrooms towards the end of the year. It’s unlikely to arrive in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and more four-wheeler news.