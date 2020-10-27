Here’s your chance to win Okinawa R30 electric scooter this festive season

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Okinawa has announced several new and attractive offers for its customers this festive season. Under one of these schemes, buyers will get a chance to win a brand-new Okinawa R30 electric scooter.

Taking the festive spirit a notch higher, Okinawa will conduct a lucky draw contest. Around ten buyers will get ensured gifts and the first one will get a chance to win a spanking-new Okinawa R30 electric scooter. The offer is valid from 24 October to 15 November. The company will announce the winners of the lucky draw contest on 30 November.

Apart from the lucky draw contest, Okinawa has also announced that buyers will get assured gifts on every booking. In addition to this, customers will also be provided with gift vouchers worth INR 6000 on both online and offline bookings.

Speaking about the exciting festive offers, Mr Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa, said:

Due to pandemic, a lot of industries faced slowdown including automobile. However, after lockdown got lifted, we received an overwhelming response from our customers. Now that people are opting for personal vehicles following social distancing, they are getting inclined towards EVs. Witnessing this shift from ICE to EV in the society deserves a huge acknowledgement. The offers from Okinawa intend to share the same spirit with the customers while we together embark towards the larger aim of the pollution-free country.

In other news, Okinawa has recently launched its new Eco App for the iPraise and Ridge range of electric scooters. The new mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms. It comes loaded with a plethora of features to enhance the overall ownership experience. For example, it has the Find My Scooter function which enables the customer to locate his/her Okinawa electric scooter by using the Eco App. The new mobile application also allows the owners to immobilise their e-scooters in case of a theft.

