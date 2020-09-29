Okinawa Eco App launched for iPraise & Ridge range of electric scooters

Okinawa Eco App has been launched by the EV-maker for its iPraise and Ridge range of electric scooters. The new mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

Okinawa is one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. It has a wide range of products on offer including the iPraise and Ridge range of intelligent electric scooters. As of now, the company’s new Okinawa Eco App has been designed to work only with the iPraise+ and Ridge+ models. We expect Okinawa to update its mobile application to work with more of its products in the future.

The new Okinawa Eco App comes loaded with a plethora of features to enhance the overall ownership experience. For example, it has the Find My Scooter function which enables the customer to locate his/her Okinawa electric scooter by using the Eco App. The new mobile application also allows the owners to immobilise their e-scooters in case of a theft.

Speaking about the new Eco App, Mr Jeetender Sharma- MD and Founder, Okinawa, said:

At Okinawa, we are always working tirelessly to innovate and offer better in terms of technology. The new Eco App is our effort to showcase how technology today has brought EVs at par with ICE counterparts in terms of convenience. With Eco app, our customers can explore the best-in-class products and experience which establishes the efficiency of EVs.

Other handy features of the Okinawa Eco App include Secure Park, SOS Messaging, Geo-fencing, and more. Users can also access certain information about their Okinawa electric scooter via the mobile application.

With the launch of its Eco App, Okinawa has now entered the connected vehicles league. The EV-maker is making continuous efforts to enhance the overall ownership experience of its customers.

For more Okinawa updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.