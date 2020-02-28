White 2020 Hyundai Creta spied completely undisguised for the first time

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is now being tested on the roads without any camouflage or disguise. Recently, a test mule in white colour was spied by EVW reader Harshavardhana in Chennai.

The Hyundai Palisade-inspired second-gen Hyundai Creta is essentially an Indianised second-gen Hyundai ix25 (codename: Hyundai SU2), which is already on sale (in China). While the overall look is the same, there are some minor differences, the most noticeable of which is the radiator grille's design. Below is what Michul Koo, Vice President - Design, Hyundai, says about these changes:

When we started this design project (second-gen ix25/Creta), this was globally a ‘one design.’ But as you see, in India you have different tastes and cultures to China. Our new design philosophy is we think every customer and country has different spirit and needs. So we have to adapt as we can, say the face, the bumpers – we change it as the needs change – but the global base is the one design.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be offered with three engines and four transmissions in the following mechanical configurations:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD TBD

Hyundai will offer the next-gen Creta in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) trims. Key features of the all-new premium B-SUV will include split LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, Bluelink 1.5 connected car services and six airbags.

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the all-new Creta in India on 17 March 2020. The company will likely price it from somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]