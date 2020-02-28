White 2020 Hyundai Creta spied completely undisguised for the first time

28/02/2020 - 13:16 | ,  ,   | Sagar Parikh
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is now being tested on the roads without any camouflage or disguise. Recently, a test mule in white colour was spied by EVW reader Harshavardhana in Chennai.

White 2020 Hyundai Creta Rear Spy Shot
The all-new Hyundai Creta will reportedly get a 7-seat version in 2021.

The Hyundai Palisade-inspired second-gen Hyundai Creta is essentially an Indianised second-gen Hyundai ix25 (codename: Hyundai SU2), which is already on sale (in China). While the overall look is the same, there are some minor differences, the most noticeable of which is the radiator grille's design. Below is what Michul Koo, Vice President - Design, Hyundai, says about these changes:

When we started this design project (second-gen ix25/Creta), this was globally a ‘one design.’ But as you see, in India you have different tastes and cultures to China. Our new design philosophy is we think every customer and country has different spirit and needs. So we have to adapt as we can, say the face, the bumpers – we change it as the needs change – but the global base is the one design.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be offered with three engines and four transmissions in the following mechanical configurations:

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

Hyundai will offer the next-gen Creta in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) trims. Key features of the all-new premium B-SUV will include split LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, Bluelink 1.5 connected car services and six airbags.

White 2020 Hyundai Creta Spy Shot
Hyundai will offer the next-gen Creta in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) trims.

Also Read: Hyundai to launch 2020 Verna (facelift) in India on 26 March

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the all-new Creta in India on 17 March 2020. The company will likely price it from somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]

2020 Hyundai Creta - Image Gallery

