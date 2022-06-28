Volkswagen Announces Mega Delivery Programs for VW Virtus

Since its introduction, the VW Virtus has received an incredible response and customer demand owing to which Volkswagen has commenced its ‘Big by delivery’, mega delivery program across India.

With the introduction of the new VW Virtus, Volkswagen has brought back the love and admiration for the sedan segment. The phenomenal response has led to the delivery of over 2,000 units of the VW Virtus cars across India through the mega delivery program. As a matter of fact, the Virtus recently created a national record in the ‘India Book of Records’ by being the single sedan to be delivered to 150 customers by a single dealership in one day in Kerala.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, we are extremely delighted to witness the new Virtus win our customers' hearts through its striking design, exhilarating performance and German engineering. The love, admiration and phenomenal response for the Volkswagen Virtus by our customers can be seen through the mega delivery program organized across India. We welcome our new customers with great humility and look forward to offering them the best of products and services by Volkswagen.”

The new VW Virtus is available across 152 sales touchpoints in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The newest entrant in the premium midsize sedan segment, the new Virtus is developed on the MQB A0 IN platform and manufactured at Chakan, Pune.

The new Virtus is available in six striking color options that customers can choose from – Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.