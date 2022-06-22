What Made VW Virtus Enter the ‘India Book of Records’

VW Virtus, the latest offering from the German brand' has been a hot topic recently for multiple reasons. Well, now there's another reason for the people to talk about the Skoda Slavia's cousin sedan. And that's because the Virtus has made its way into the ‘India Book of Records’.

The Volkswagen Virtus has created a national record in the ‘India Book of Records’ by being the only sedan to be delivered to 150 customers by a single dealership in one day. The national record has been awarded to the dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its market introduction on 9th June 2022, mega delivery programs have been organized across the country. In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. and Phoenix Cars Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about this notable achievement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record in the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat. We would like to thank our customers who were part of this journey and that made us worthy of this recognition.”

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is available across the 152 showrooms in India at an introductory price of INR 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).