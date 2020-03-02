VW T-Roc spied sans camou for the first time, base trim revealed

The VW T-Roc, an upcoming pricey Kia Seltos rival, has been spied sans camouflage in India for the first time. It will be launched on the 18th of this month.

The VW T-Roc that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 was in its sportiest trim ‘R-Line’ and equipped with the 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels, uniquely shaped body-coloured bumpers, side skirts and R-Line badging.

The VW T-roc listed on Volkswagen India website shows a lower-end configuration featuring 17-inch Mayfield alloy wheels and grey lower body. The test mule seen in the spy shots is equipped with even more basic alloy wheels, which suggests that more than one trim could be on offer.

Features so far officially confirmed to be offered in the VW T-Roc in India include LED headlamps with DRL, panoramic sunroof, Vienna leather seats, reverse parking camera, Climatronic automatic climate control, passive keyless entry and keyless start. Safety equipment will include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The online listing in India shows the glass-encased 8.0-inch Composition Media system that includes CD player, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. The more advanced, 8.0-inch Discover Media system that includes navigation also won’t be offered in our market. Another disappointing exclusion here will be the 11.7-inch Active Info Display fully digital instrument cluster.

The VW T-Roc is based on the MQB platform. It is 4,234 mm long, 1,819 mm wide and 1,572 mm (FWD)/1,573 mm (AWD) tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and it offers 445 litres of boot space. The cargo capacity can be expanded to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear seat backrests.

Volkswagen will sell the T-Roc in India with only the 1.5-litre TSI-Evo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will be standard. The 4MOTION AWD system won’t be available.

The VW T-Roc will be imported to India via the CBU route and it may cost above INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

