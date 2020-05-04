VW T-Roc Cabriolet launched in Germany, priced from INR 23 lakh

Last month India received the VW T-Roc. This month, the VW T-Roc Cabriolet has been launched in Germany, with prices starting at EUR 27,495 or INR 23 lakh (INR 22,73,314.09).

The T-Roc Cabriolet is Volkswagen’s first convertible SUV. It has a soft top that is a fully automatic, electrohydraulic one. The soft top weighs 53.1 kg and can be controlled by means of a central switch on the centre tunnel or via the remote control key (optional). A wind deflector is optionally available

The soft top can be opened within 9 seconds, at speeds of up to 30 km/h. Closing it takes 11 seconds. There’s an electromechanical lock system to keep the roof in place. In case it’s raining, there’s a provision to let the water drain via longitudinal seams of the side panels.

The VW T-Roc Cabriolet features a safety system fitted behind the rear seats to protect the passengers in the event of a rollover. Two thick panels behind the headrests pop out in a fraction of a second as soon as the vehicle’s sensors detect that it is exceeding a defined transverse acceleration or a certain tilt angle. Moreover, there are reinforcement tubes in the windscreen frame and the A-pillars, as well as convertible-specific reinforcements in the floor.

Unlike the VW T-Roc, the VW T-Roc Cabriolet benefits from Volkswagen Group’s new Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB 3) that uses new processors and includes eSIM to keep the vehicle permanently online. This means that the parent company’s latest infotainment system and the Digital Cockpit virtual instrument cluster (Active Info Display replacement) are present in the convertible SUV.

The VW T-Roc Cabriolet is available only in front-wheel drive. It measures 4,268 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,522 mm in height. This means that it is 34 mm longer, 8 mm narrower and 51 mm lower (FWD) compared to the VW T-Roc. Its wheelbase, at 2,630 mm, is 40 mm longer. The convertible SUV's boot space is 284 litres, while the SUV offers 445 litres of cargo space that can be increased to 1,290 litres by folding the rear seat backrests.

Volkswagen offers the T-Roc Cabriolet with only the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (115 PS/200 Nm) and the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm). The former can is teamed with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the latter can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The T-Roc Cabriolet 1.0 TSI can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 11.7 seconds and attain a top speed of 187 km/h. The T-Roc Cabriolet 1.0 TSI can hit the 100 km/h mark from standstill in 9.6 seconds and keep going further at speeds up to 205 km/h.

Volkswagen doesn't plan to launch to T-Roc Cabriolet in India, but it is considering the T-Roc R. Know more about that here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.