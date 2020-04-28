300 PS VW T-Roc R could be launched in India - 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds!

Whatever small amount of VW T-Roc has been allocated to India is being scooped up quickly. Now, the VW T-Roc R high-performance small SUV is being evaluated for launch in India.

According to a new media report, the VW T-Roc R could be introduced in India as the VW T-Roc GT. The report says that Volkswagen may go for the GT suffix instead of the R suffix because it is more familiar to Indian customers.

The VW T-Roc R's main highlight is its 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that dishes out 300 PS of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 2,000-5,200 rpm. This engine works in tandem with a tweaked 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and the 4MOTION AWD system. A high-performance 17-inch brake system is there for ensuring powerful and consistently effective deceleration.

The VW T-Roc R can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. At 250 km/h, the electronics limit the forward thrust of the high-performance small SUV. There’s no option to increase the electronically limited top speed, although, given the Indian road conditions and speed limit, that’s nothing to be sad about.

The VW T-Roc R is available with adaptive chassis control optionally, but we doubt that would be on offer in India. Even the Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been brought to our market without that adaptive suspension control system. In the German SUV, it allows configuring the running gear as normal, sporty or comfortable. Depending on the selection, the electrically adjustable damping and the steering automatically adapt.

Also Read: VW T-Roc India launch: Price, Brochure, Features & Specs

In Germany, the VW T-Roc R’s price is EUR 43,995 (INR 36,36,900.54). In India, the VW T-Roc R will likely be offered in a single configuration and probably cost upwards of INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be launched in 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: carandbike.com]