VW Nivus sub-compact SUV-coupe officially revealed [In 26 Full-HD Images]

The VW Nivus is officially out. The sub-compact SUV-coupe is the first Volkswagen model developed in South America, one that will be produced and sold even in Europe. It is basically the coupe version of the VW T-Cross, which India will get as the VW Taigun.

The VW Nivus is roughly the size of the VW Taigun. It measures 4,266 mm in length, 1,757 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height. It has a 2,566 mm wheelbase. The boot space of the VW Nivus is 415 litres. The low, falling roofline and the rakish back glass are the biggest attractions of this model's design. 17-inch alloy wheels and pronounced fender flares complement the vehicle's hunkered-down stance.

LED headlamps with LED DRL, LED fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps, Active Info Display fully digital instrument cluster, VW Play touchscreen infotainment system (Volkswagen-first) with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and 10GB internal memory, etc. are some of the salient features of the VW Nivus.

In Brazil, Volkswagen will offer the Nivus with the EA211 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in a bi-fuel petrol-ethanol version. Running on ethanol, the flex-fuel engine produces 128 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. Assuming that this is the same engine offered in the VW Polo in the country, the maximum power and maximum torque available when running on petrol are 116 PS and 200 Nm respectively. A 6-speed automatic transmission will be standard.

Volkswagen will manufacture the Nivus at the Anchieta plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil first. The company plans to launch it in Brazil in the coming weeks, and so, it will begin the series production at this plant soon. From 2021, it will manufacture the Nivus in even Europe, where it plans to conduct the launch in the second half of next year.

The VW Nivus is based on the MQB A0 platform and not destined to India. However, a VW Taigun Coupe is something that could be in showrooms someday, if there is enough demand.

Should Volkswagen launch a Taigun Coupe similar to the Nivus in India? Let us know with a comment below.