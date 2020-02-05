2021 VW Taigun concept - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The new VW Taigun concept is having its motorshow debut at Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. The production VW Taigun will be launched in the second half of 2021.

Following the first appearance at the 2012 Sao Paulo Auto Show, the VW Taigun concept has been reincarnated at the first-ever Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group Night this year. It has been brought back to life as an India-specific SUV. However, if you recall, a revised version of the Latin model was introduced at Auto Expo 2014.

Just like the VW Taigun unveiled in 2012, the VW Taigun introduced today is a concept. However, today’s model belongs to a higher class and thus is much bigger. While the old model was developed primarily for Latin America and never launched, the new model is developed for India and will be launched in 2021.

The 2021 VW Taigun concept might be mistaken as a mini VW Tiguan from the front. It doesn’t let its smaller size do injustice to its SUV character. Similarly designed radiator grille, rectangular LED headlamps and the rugged bumper are the elements that make Volkswagen’s upcoming baby SUV look like its compact offering Tiguan.

Even on the sides, the simplistic character lines and greenhouse would remind you of the VW Tiguan. Things get funky and a lot more stylish moving towards the rear, beginning with trendy graphics on the C pillars. A reflective band stretches across the width and houses the LED tail light clusters, emphasising the width of the vehicle and giving it individuality. In case you didn’t notice, the VW Taigun flaunts the new Volkswagen brand logo that debuted in the VW I.D. 3.

On the inside, the dashboard, steering wheel, instrument console and pretty much every main element carries an angular design. The overall look is very similar to that of other Volkswagen global sub-compact models like the VW Polo Mk6, the VW T-Cross and the VW Virtus. Fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and smartphone integration, dual-zone automatic climate control, etc. are among the SUV’s noteworthy features.

Underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, the 2021 VW Taigun will likely be offered with a 115 PS 1.0L TSI petrol engine and a 150 PS 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will be the transmission choices. An AWD system won’t be available in this model. The bigger engine could feature a fuel-sipping automatic cylinder deactivation system.

The VW Taigun will likely be launched in the second half of 2021. It will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.