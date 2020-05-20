Next-gen VW Vento launched in Russia, priced from INR 8.37 lakh

Volkswagen has launched the next-gen Vento (next-gen Polo) in Russia. The prices of the all-new Vento start at RUB 7,92,900 or INR 8.37 lakh (INR 8,36,664.33).

The all-new VW Vento in Russia, like the all-new Skoda Rapid sold in the country, is a liftback. The all-new model features a more elegant design that gives it a more mature look. The profile could’ve been more appealing, though. The interior is a whole lot classier and definitely ups the ante with new high-tech equipment and a trendier styling.

On the outside, the 2020 VW Vento for Russia and other CIS countries features full LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels and full LED rear lights. Interior highlights include 10.25-inch Active Info Display configurable virtual instrument cluster, 8-inch Composition Media floating touchscreen infotainment system and USB-C port.

Like the all-new Skoda Rapid, the all-new VW Vento sits on the same old PQ25 platform of its predecessor. Three engine options are available. The base engine is the 1.6-litre MPI N/A four-cylinder petrol unit producing 90 PS and 155 Nm of torque, linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The mid-range engine is the 1.6-litre MPI N/A four-cylinder petrol unit that develops 110 PS and 155 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The range-topping engine is the 1.4-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that generates 125 PS and 200 Nm of torque, matched with the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

India will get a different next-gen VW Vento, one based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It will arrive in showrooms in 2022.

