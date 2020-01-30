VW MQB A0 IN SUV teased again ahead of 3 February world premiere [Video]

The VW MQB A0 IN SUV has been teased again, this time in a video. The new teaser confirms that the India-specific VW A0 SUV will be unveiled at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group Night on 3 February 2020.

The VW MQB A0 IN SUV’s new teaser shows it featuring twin-pod LED headlamps, a split chrome grille above the Volkswagen logo connected to the headlamps and roof rails. Moreover, it can be made out from the silhouette that the India-specific B-SUV will look similar to the VW T-Cross. It will have a tougher styling and a higher ground clearance for a more masculine character, though.

The India-specific VW A0 SUV is being developed as a part of the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. Skoda is leading the new project, which will give India total two new locally manufactured models each from Skoda and Volkswagen brands, a Hyundai Creta rivaling 4 metre+ B-SUV and a Hyundai Verna rivaling 4 metre+ B-segment sedan.

The India-specific VW A0 SUV will be the second model underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version that will be launched in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021). It will be launched with a locally manufactured 1.0L TSI petrol engine linked to a standard 6-speed MT or an optional 7-speed DCT. Maybe a 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine will also be offered. An AWD system won’t be available in any of the MQB A0 IN models.

The India-specific VW A0 SUV will likely go on sale in the second half of 2021. The version that will be shown at Auto Expo 2020 will be a near-production concept. Before this model, India will get the VW T-Roc, VW Tiguan Allspace and the facelifted VW Passat. While the VW Tiguan Allspace and the facelifted VW Passat will be locally assembled, the VW T-Roc will be a fully imported model.