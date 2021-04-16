VW Polo Turbo Edition Discontinued; Comfortline Trim Now Most Affordable TSI Variant

Earlier in February this year, Volkswagen launched a limited-run Turbo Edition of the Polo hatchback in India. Priced at INR 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and based on the Comfortline trim, the Volkswagen Polo Turbo Edition was the most affordable variant in the lineup to be offered with the 1.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine. The 1.0L TSI engine was previously limited to only the Highline Plus GT Trims. Volkswagen has now discontinued the Polo Turbo Edition in India.

On the contrary, VW has now made 1.0L TSI engine standard offering on the mid-spec Comfortline trim alongside the existing MPI engine. The table below gives you a brief look at how the prices of each of these trims compare against each other. The new Comfortline TSI variant is now INR 42,000 more expensive than the Turbo Edition. That said, it is just INR 30,000 dearer to the Comfortline MPI variant, a bargain for the gem of an engine and performance that you get with the TSI motor.

Polo Turbo Edition (Discontinued) Comfortline MPI Comfortline TSI Highline Plus TSI MT Price (ex-showroom) INR 6.99 lakh INR 7.11 lakh INR 7.41 lakh INR 8.49 lakh

The Comfortline TSI variant is also a whopping INR 1.08 lakh more affordable than the Highline Plus TSI variant. As for the discontinued Volkswagen Polo Turbo Edition, it came with a few distinctive styling elements. That included a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels, a glossy black appliqué on the spoiler and wing mirrors, and a 'Turbo' badge on the front fenders. The interior saw new black seat covers with red inserts along with an automatic climate control system, which was earlier limited to the Highline Plus and GT variants.

Being a mid-spec trim, the Comfortline TSI variant has the bases covered as it comes decently equipped with features. That includes a two-din infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, manual air-con, power windows, a multi-info display, and remote locking. Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. However, it misses out on the niceties of the Highline Plus variant that additionally gets cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain sensing wipers, and larger 16-inch alloy wheels. That also justified the differences in their price.

Under the hood, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol TSI engine in the Comfortline Trim continues to produce 110PS and 175Nm of peak torque. In this trim, it is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 6-speed automatic transmission is limited to the Highline Plus and GT trims. Currently, the Polo is priced from INR 6.01 to INR 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. While the Polo Comfortline TSI might be more expensive than the Turbo Edition, it is still one of the most affordable turbo-petrol cars you can buy in the country currently.

