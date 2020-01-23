Skoda Vision IN concept teaser video released, new details revealed

Days after the first teasers in the form of design sketches, Skoda has released a teaser video of the Vision IN concept. The video throws light on the various exterior and interior details of the upcoming SUV.



The teaser video (above) clearly delineates that the Skoda Vision IN concept will have quite a masculine character, especially at the front. It will sport some very aggressively designed elements such as a large radiator grille with illuminated twin ribs outlined in crystal, a horizontal bonnet and the illuminated ŠKODA logo and swept-back split LED headlights.

Split lower air intakes, three-part skid plates, muscular front bumper, stronger body lines, roof rails and higher ground clearance further add to the assertiveness of the Skoda Vision IN. The connected tail lights lend a touch of sophistication to the SUV's rear-end.

On the Inside, the virtual cockpit looks eye-catching and sits behind a multifunction leather steering wheel which features the knurl wheels in line with ŠKODA’s new operating concept. There is also a glimpse of crystalline elements on the gear selector button in the centre console, under the virtual cockpit and on the dashboard. The interior of the Vision IN SUV would not look drastically different from the Skoda Kamiq.

Also Read: Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS won't be launched in India before late-2021

The Skoda Vision IN will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform. It is nothing but a low-cost version of the European Skoda Kamiq’s MQB A0 platform. For the uninitiated, the Skoda Vision IN concept’s production version will be the first model to come out of the India 2.0 project. As far as the technical specifications are concerned, expect it to be offered with 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI-Evo turbocharged petrol engines. The transmission options will include, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic units.