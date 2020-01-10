Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen announces 4 SUV debuts, teases MQB A0 IN SUV

Volkswagen India has announced that it is going to showcase 4 new SUVs at the Auto Expo 2020 that will open on 5 February 2020. Three of these SUVs will mark their Indian debut, while one will have its world debut at the biennial event. All four will be launched between April 2020-March 2021. Below are these models, seen in the teaser from left to right:

Four new SUVs by VW for the Auto Expo 2020.

1. VW T-Roc - Indian Premiere

The VW T-Roc has been spotted in India several times in the past. It is going to be placed above the VW MQB A0 IN SUV. It will be a niche product and identical to the version that is present in the European markets. To be imported as a CBU from Palmela, Portugal, it will be offered with only a 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT. An AWD system will likely be standard. With a retail price of around at least INR 20 lakh will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

2. VW I.D. Crozz II concept - Indian Premiere

The VW I.D. Crozz concept was displayed for the very first time at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. Later on, its updated version was revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and named VW I.D. Crozz II. For the uninitiated, the I.D. Crozz/I.D. Crozz II is a pure electric SUV-coupe underpinned by Volkswagen's dedicated EV platform called MEB. Its production version will be unveiled later this year and could make it here as a CBU import from Zwickau, Germany in the distant future before the first-ever locally made Volkswagen EV.

3. VW MQB A0 IN SUV - World Premiere:

The VW MQB A0 IN SUV will take the centre spot at Volkswagen's pavilion at Auto Expo 2020. The teaser image suggests that it will look close to the Euro-spec VW T-Cross, although chances are it will carry a different name in India, so as to be not deemed as a 'crossover utility vehicle (CUV)'. It will be launched a few months after the Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV, the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept, in 2021.

4. VW Tiguan Allspace - Indian Premiere

The VW Tiguan Allspace has been under speculation for India for a long time now and it has also been caught undergoing testing in the country on several occasions last year. Now the VW's teaser image for Expo only confirms that it, in fact, will make its Indian debut next month at the Expo. It is expected to retail at around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The VW Tiguan Allspace will be a direct competitor to the likes of the Honda CR-V, the Skoda Kodia and the Toyota Fortuner. It will be sold in only the 7-seat version here, with a 2.0L TSI petrol engine as standard.