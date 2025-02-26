Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition Debuts with Mulliner Legacy Colors

Bentley has unveiled the exclusive Bentayga Atelier Edition, a limited-run model that combines bespoke craftsmanship, contemporary design, and ultimate luxury. Available for the Bentayga V8, Hybrid, and Extended Wheelbase (EWB), this edition is offered in six curated color combinations, including five Mulliner legacy shades—Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite, and Light Emerald—along with a striking new Obsidian Crystal.

Inside, the Atelier Edition features a refined two-tone interior where secondary hide colors are elegantly matched with piano-finished veneers. Premium touches include Harmony Diamond quilting, mood lighting, and Bentley Dynamic Ride for V8 models. The exterior showcases a vertical vane chrome grille with Hallmark Satin accents, 22-inch alloy wheels, and Tungsten Satin wing vents, adding to its distinct presence.

Further elevating its exclusivity, the Atelier Edition welcomes passengers with a unique light sequence and bespoke treadplates reading "Hand Crafted in Crewe, England." With signature Bentley luxury and a host of premium Mulliner options as standard, this edition reaffirms Bentley’s reputation for bespoke elegance and performance.