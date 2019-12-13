Official: Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV (Kia Seltos rival) to be launched in Q2 2021

Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has revealed that the Skoda premium B-SUV based on the MQB AO IN platform will be launched in Q2 2021. He has also confirmed the launch timeline of the Skoda MQB A0 IN sedan (codename: Skoda ANB).

The latest development was confirmed by the company executive via Twitter. Below is what he said:

We will have a new mid sized notchback as part of India 2.0 at the end of 2021. First comes the SUV from India 2.0 in Q2 2021. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) December 12, 2019

If you recall, not long back, the Skoda Kamiq was spotted getting tested in India in a fully undisguised form. However, it's not going to be launched here. India will get a closely related model with a unique design and other market-specific changes, including some cost-cutting measures. Like the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, it will be a B-SUV longer than 4 metres.

Measuring 4.2-4.3 metres in length, the Skoda MQB A0 IN SUV will flaunt a masculine body with straight lines, muscular fenders, strong shoulders and an upright bonnet. Inside, expect a minimalistic dashboard design, and a similar, low-profile look for the air-conditioning vents, the instrument panel and the infotainment system's display. There will be an option for a fully digital instrument panel. Advanced features should include Skoda phone box for wireless charging and enhanced cellular reception and eSIM integration for connected vehicle technologies as well.

Two engine options are likely to be offered: 1.0L TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and 1.5L TSI Evo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol. The latter may boast cylinder deactivation, which would be a segment-first feature in our market. Transmission choices should be 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with the latter likely being made available only with the 1.5L TSI Evo engine.

Also Read: First-ever Volkswagen Group Night in India to be held before Auto Expo 2020?

Volkswagen will have a mechanical cousin of Skoda's MQB A0 IN SUV in India. The sister brand should launch its premium B-SUV towards the end of 2021. Both these SUVs will be showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020.