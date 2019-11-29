VW T-Roc spied on test in India, to debut at Auto Expo 2020

Last month, it was reported that the VW T-Roc will make its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020. Recently, this upcoming SUV was spied on test along with a Skoda Superb in India, courtesy BrainWheelz. Internationally, it was introduced in 2017.

In terms of dimensions, the VW T-Roc falls right between the VW T-Cross B-SUV and the VW Tiguan C-SUV. It measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and 1,573 mm (FWD)/1,572 mm (AWD) in height. Its wheelbase measures 2,590 mm.

Volkswagen is also reportedly planning to replace the Tiguan with the Tiguan Allspace in India in 2020. The VW T-Roc will sit above the upcoming VW MQB A0 IN SUV in India. For the uninitiated the latter is nothing but basically a T-Cross spinoff. The T-Roc, on the other hand, will be a niche product and will be very similar to the version offered in Europe. It will be launched as a CBU under the relaxed homologation rules. This directly means that either 2,500 units or less will be available annually.

Under the hood, the VW T-Roc will pack the 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine. This engine is known to deliver 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and features cylinder deactivation technology. It will be offered with 7-speed DCT and in FWD drivetrain layout. The 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque is also said to be offered.

Expect the VW T-Roc to have retail pricing starting from INR 20 lakh and extending up to INR 27 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it will compete directly the Hyundai Tucson, the upcoming Skoda Karoq and the Jeep Compass.

[Image Source: BrainWheelz/Rushlane]