Volvo XC40 petrol launched in India, priced at INR 39.9 lakh

13/12/2019 - 18:04 | ,   | Prashant Singh
The Volvo XC40 that was launched in India in July last year is available in petrol also now. The petrol engine variant has been priced at INR 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).

New Volvo Xc40 T4 Exterior
The petrol engine variant is sold in only the R-Design grade, while the diesel engine variant is sold in the Momentum and Inscription grades.

The petrol engine offered in the Volvo XC40 in India is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit which delivers 190 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is BS-VI compliant and is mated to an 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox. The diesel engine offered in India is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit which dishes out 190 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also available with 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine variant is sold in only the R-Design grade, while the diesel engine variant is sold in the Momentum and Inscription grades.

On the outside, the Volvo XC40 R-Design petrol features R-design grille, LED headlights, gloss black skid plates, window trim, ORVM covers and integrated roof rails, 18-inch 5-double spoke matte black diamond-cut wheels and R-Design C-pillar moulding.

Interior highlights include 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, R-Design steering wheel, pedals, gear lever knob, front tread plates, leather seat upholstery and carpets, power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, power-adjustable front passenger seat, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay, 600-watt and 14-speaker Harman/Kardon premium sound system.

Adaptive Cruise Control, collision mitigation support (front) and Lane Keeping Aid some of the main driver assistance systems included in this configuration.

New Volvo Xc40 T4 R Design Exterior 2
The Volvo XC40 rivals the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA.

Also Read: India-bound 2020 Volvo S90 (facelift) spied up close in Sweden

The Volvo XC40 R-Design petrol is available in Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Thunder Grey and Fusion Red colours.

Volvo XC40 - Image Gallery

