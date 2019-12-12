India-bound 2020 Volvo S90 (facelift) spied up close in Sweden

Introduced in December 2015, the Volvo S90, as stunning as it still may look, is starting to feel a little old now. So, a mid-cycle refresh is in the works now. Recently, the facelifted model was spied up close in Sweden, courtesy Teknikens Varld.

Volvo has smartly kept the changes hidden away underneath the black concealment over the black body of the test unit, which makes it pretty hard to figure out the differences. In comparison to the current S90, the revised model should bring minor changes to the radiator grille, the lower grille, the bumper and the headlamps. Revisions to the headlamps may include a more enhanced LED technology, likely Matrix LED, as well. The radiator grille will feature a new textured design with silver inserts.

Over the back, the changes are restricted only to the slightly-revised tail lamps which sport re-positioned reverse light. Also, the test mule conceals the exhausts under black covers which makes it tough to get acquainted with the changes. The design of the boot lid and the bumper apparently will remain unchanged.

As for the mechanical updates, the new Volvo S90 is expected to make use of the kinetic energy recovery braking system borrowed from the new XC90. Volvo has claimed that this system contributes to 15% more fuel efficiency on the facelifted XC90, and similar efficiency improvements are expected inside the sedan as well. There's no word on changes to the powertrain line-up.

Starting from next year, all new Volvo models will have their top speed restricted to just 180 km. Volvo is also working on a new tech which limits the vehicle speed around school zones and hospitals.

In India, Volvo's next launch will be the latest generation S60, in early 2020.

[Image Source: Motor1.com]