Volvo Announces Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

Volvo Trucks is set to revolutionize the transport industry with its development of hydrogen-powered trucks. On-road tests are scheduled to begin in 2026, with a commercial launch planned by the end of the decade. This initiative marks a crucial step towards Volvo's net zero goals and supports customers in their decarbonization efforts.

Hydrogen trucks, running on green hydrogen, offer a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, particularly for long-distance travel and areas with limited charging infrastructure. These trucks will complement Volvo's existing lineup, which includes battery electric trucks, fuel cell electric trucks, and trucks running on renewable fuels like biogas and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Volvo’s hydrogen-powered trucks will utilize High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) technology, providing higher energy efficiency, lower fuel consumption, and increased engine power. With renewable HVO as ignition fuel, these trucks aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions, aligning with new EU CO2 emission standards.

Lab and vehicle tests are already underway, and customer tests will commence in 2026, paving the way for a greener future in transportation.