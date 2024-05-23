Hyundai Unveils Level 4 Autonomous Fuel Cell Truck at ACT Expo

Hyundai Motor Company, in partnership with autonomous driving software leader Plus, has revealed the first Level 4 autonomous Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in the U.S. at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America's premier event for advanced clean transportation technologies and fleets.

The groundbreaking truck, Hyundai Motor’s XCIENT Fuel Cell, is outfitted with Plus's SuperDrive Level 4 autonomous driving technology and is showcased at the Plus ACT Expo booth (#2044). This collaboration marks the beginning of the first Level 4 self-driving tests on a Class 8 fuel cell electric truck in the U.S., aiming to demonstrate the potential for safer, more efficient, and sustainable trucking.

The XCIENT Fuel Cell truck, initially launched in 2020, has a proven track record in commercial operations across eight countries, highlighting its real-world reliability and technological prowess.

In the previous year's ACT Expo, Hyundai showcased the XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor, a commercialized Class 8 6x4 fuel cell electric model, featuring dual 90kW hydrogen fuel cell systems and a 350kW e-motor, capable of over 450 miles per charge with a full load.

Plus's SuperDrive technology, deployed in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, integrates advanced sensors like LiDAR, radar, and cameras, providing comprehensive perception, planning, prediction, and autonomous driving capabilities.

This innovative collaboration between Hyundai Motor and Plus paves the way for the future of autonomous hydrogen fuel cell trucking.