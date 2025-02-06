This 12.8L Mercedes Arocs 6x6 is Built for the Battlefield

Mercedes-Benz isn't just about luxury cars—it also builds some of the toughest military trucks on the planet. At the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is showcasing its latest beast: the Arocs 4042 AS 6x6.

Built for extreme off-road missions, this three-axle giant is designed to haul tanks, tow disabled vehicles with its double cable winch, and handle the harshest terrains. Measuring a colossal 8.2 meters long and standing 3.5 meters tall, it boasts a gross weight of 40 tons and a staggering gross combination weight of 250 tons.

Powering this military monster is a 12.8-liter inline-six diesel (OM 460), churning out 416 hp and paired with a 12-speed Powershift 3 automatic gearbox. For those needing even more muscle, the Arocs lineup also offers a 15.6-liter (OM 473) engine with 617 hp.

Mercedes is also displaying the Zetros 3351 AS 6x6, a heavy transporter, and the Zetros 2036 A 4x4, built for troop and material transport. With these rugged machines, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks continues to set the benchmark for military-grade mobility.

