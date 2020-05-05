Piaggio India has announced the Vespa Elegante 149 BS6 scooter. The new Vespa scooter replaces the BS4-compliant Vespa Elegante 150.

To ensure that the new Vespa Elegante 149 complies with the stricter and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards, Piaggio has incorporated 3 catalytic converters which reduce the output of harmful emissions.

The new Vespa Elegante 149 uses a BS6-compliant 149 cc single-cylinder engine that has 3 valves, SOHC, and roller rocker arm. Other features of this engine include aluminium cylinder head, variable spark timing management and map sensing. This powerplant produces 10.46 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Vespa Elegante 150 had a 150 cc engine which churned out 10.06 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque.

Aspect Vespa Elegante BS4 Vespa Elegante BS6 Engine type Single-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHC Single-cylinder, 3-valve, SOHC Displacement 150 cc 149 cc Maximum power 7.4 kW or 10.06 PS at 6750 rpm 7.70 kW or 10.46 PS at 7600 rpm Maximum torque 10.9 Nm at 5000 rpm 10.6 Nm at 5500 rpm Transmission CVT CVT

The biggest difference between the Vespa Elegante 149 and the Vespa Elegante 150 is the engine. Apart from that, they are the same. The new scooter also measures 1,770 mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1,140 mm in height. It comes equipped with a visor at the front. There’s split seating arrangement and many chrome elements.

The cycle parts are the same as well. Stopping power comes from a 200 mm ventilated front disc and 140 mm rear drum which are aided by ABS. The suspension duties are handled by single sidearm front suspension with anti-dive characteristics and rear suspension with dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber.

Piaggio India recently launched the Vespa VXL 149 BS6 and Vespa SXL 149 BS6. It is expected to launch the Vespa Elegante 149 BS6 soon.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.