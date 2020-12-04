Upcoming Citroen Sub-Compact SUV for India Rendered

The sub-compact SUV segment is currently the most crowded automobile segment in the Indian marker right now with as many as 8 offerings. And there are more offering coming in the next couple of years. Renault still has the Kiger coming up but more manufacturers are yet to join this segment. Citroen, the French carmaker, will debut in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross but that will be a CKD. Citroen's first mass market offering in the country will be, you guessed it, a sub-compact SUV. The Citroen sub-compact SUV has been spied testing in India on a couple of occasions, and based on the spy shots, here we have a rendering of what it could look like.

Based on the spy shots, the sub-compact SUV seems to have a pretty rounded design language. Although the car has been heavily under wraps, we are almost certain that it will feature Citroen's quirky design theme, just as we have come to expect from the C5 Aircross. Highlights will include a split LED headlamp setup with generous body cladding all around. The sub-compact SUV is also expected feature color contrasted accents on the bumpers and probably along the sides as well.

The bonnet line on the SUV is also pretty distinctive with the inverted V cut upfront, which is made to align with the brand logo. The Citroen sub-compact SUV will be based on the brand's “C Cubed” program which stands for Cool, Comfort and Clever. Citroen's are particularly known for their cushy ride quality and we expect that on the upcoming car as well. Details about Citroen's upcoming sub-compact SUV are scarce at the moment but it is rumored to be called the Citroen C3 Sporty.

We however do know that the vehicle will be underpinned by Citroen's CMP platform. This platform also underpins the Citroen C3 internationally, and the India-spec sub-compact SUV will actually be a derivative of the Citroen C3 globally. Under the hood, the Citroen sub-compact SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. These engines are already on offer on C3 globally.

Citroen will begin their India operations by early 2021. The C5 Aircross, as mentioned before, will come as a CKD and will be assembled at CK Birla’s Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu. Following that, the sub-compact SUV is expected to launch sometime around the end of 2021. More details about the car will be revealed closer to its launch as the vehicle is still in its early stages of development. In terms of pricing, Citroen will price is expected to price it in the ballpark of all its rivals as it will be 'made in India' with high levels of localization.

[Spy Image Source: Instagram]