TVS has pulled the plug on the Wego 110 in India. The 110 cc automatic scooter is no longer on sale in the domestic market.

The TVS Wego 110 was launched in India back in 2010. Over the years of its existence, it got quite a few updates that mostly involved refreshing features like new colour options and graphics. In 2017, TVS updated the Wego 110 to meet the BS4 emission norms. Perhaps, this was the scooter’s only major update that it received in its entire lifetime. In 2018, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the TVS Wego 110 was spotted. It was speculated that TVS would launch this prototype as the 2019 Wego 110. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

As per the latest reports, TVS has discontinued the Wego 110 in India. However, its production hasn’t been stopped. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer will continue to produce and sell the Wego 110 in select export markets.

The TVS Wego 110 was known for its solid metal body and good handling characteristics. It also had many interesting features like a large 20-litre utility box, digital speedometer, externally placed fuel lid, LED tail lamp, and a maintenance-free battery. For aesthetic appeal, it had a sporty seat, sporty wheel-rim stickers, and attractive colour options.

Powering the Wego was a 110 cc single-cylinder BS4-compliant engine. This air-cooled mill produced 5.88 kW or 7.99 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission duties were handled by a CVT unit.

The TVS Wego 110 was available in two variants - Standard and Dual Tone. The Standard variant retailed at INR 53,469* whereas the Dual Tone variant with a maintenance-free battery was priced at INR 54,369*.

Also Read: TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 teased, to be launched soon

In other news, the TVS Jupiter Grande has been temporarily discontinued in the Indian market. It has been removed from the company’s official website.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi