Prices of TVS Sport BS6 hiked for the first time - IAB Report

The TVS Sport BS6 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. The BS6-compliant 110 cc commuter has received its first price hike.

The TVS Sport BS6 is available in two variants - Kick Start and Self Start. When launched in April this year, the Kick Start variant was priced at INR 51,750* whereas the Self Start variant retailed at INR 58,925*. TVS has increased the prices of both the variants by INR 750. The specifications and features of the commuter motorcycle remain the same as before.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Kick Start INR 51,750 INR 52,500 INR 750 Self Start INR 58,925 INR 59,675 INR 750

TVS Sport BS6 Specs

One of the main highlights of the TVS Sport BS6 is the new engine. It is a 109.7 cc single-cylinder mill which comes equipped with the Hosur-based company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) technology that ensures enhanced performance and fuel economy. The air-cooled powerplant churns out 6.1 kW or 8.29 PS of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims that the new Sport BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 version.

TVS Sport BS6 Key Features

Stylish daytime running lights (DRLs)

Sporty headlamp

Premium 3D logo on the fuel tank

New and attractive graphics

Extra-long seat for enhanced comfort

Aluminium grab rail

TVS Sport BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,950 mm Width 705 mm Height 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,236 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Kerb Weight 110 kg (kick start model) Fuel tank capacity 10 litres

TVS Sport BS6 Colours

The TVS Sport BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Black/Red, White/Purple, White/Red, Black/Blue, Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

In related news, TVS has hiked the prices of its other popular commuter, the Radeon BS6, as well.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi