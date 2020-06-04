Prices of TVS Sport BS6 hiked for the first time - IAB Report

The TVS Sport BS6 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. The BS6-compliant 110 cc commuter has received its first price hike.

Tvs Sport Right Side
The TVS Sport BS6 is available in 6 colour options.

The TVS Sport BS6 is available in two variants - Kick Start and Self Start. When launched in April this year, the Kick Start variant was priced at INR 51,750* whereas the Self Start variant retailed at INR 58,925*. TVS has increased the prices of both the variants by INR 750. The specifications and features of the commuter motorcycle remain the same as before.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Kick StartINR 51,750INR 52,500INR 750
Self StartINR 58,925INR 59,675INR 750

TVS Sport BS6 Specs

One of the main highlights of the TVS Sport BS6 is the new engine. It is a 109.7 cc single-cylinder mill which comes equipped with the Hosur-based company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) technology that ensures enhanced performance and fuel economy. The air-cooled powerplant churns out 6.1 kW or 8.29 PS of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims that the new Sport BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 version.

TVS Sport BS6 Key Features

  • Stylish daytime running lights (DRLs)
  • Sporty headlamp
  • Premium 3D logo on the fuel tank
  • New and attractive graphics
  • Extra-long seat for enhanced comfort
  • Aluminium grab rail

TVS Sport BS6 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,950 mm
Width705 mm
Height1,080 mm
Wheelbase1,236 mm
Ground Clearance175 mm
Kerb Weight110 kg (kick start model)
Fuel tank capacity10 litres

Tvs Sport Left Side
TVS has increased the prices of both the variants of the Sport BS6 by INR 750.

TVS Sport BS6 Colours

The TVS Sport BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Black/Red, White/Purple, White/Red, Black/Blue, Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

In related news, TVS has hiked the prices of its other popular commuter, the Radeon BS6, as well.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

TVS Sport - Image Gallery

