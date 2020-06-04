Prices of TVS Sport BS6 hiked for the first time - IAB Report

The TVS Sport BS6 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. The BS6-compliant 110 cc commuter has received its first price hike.
The TVS Sport BS6 is available in two variants - Kick Start and Self Start. When launched in April this year, the Kick Start variant was priced at INR 51,750* whereas the Self Start variant retailed at INR 58,925*. TVS has increased the prices of both the variants by INR 750. The specifications and features of the commuter motorcycle remain the same as before.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Kick Start
|INR 51,750
|INR 52,500
|INR 750
|Self Start
|INR 58,925
|INR 59,675
|INR 750
TVS Sport BS6 Specs
One of the main highlights of the TVS Sport BS6 is the new engine. It is a 109.7 cc single-cylinder mill which comes equipped with the Hosur-based company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) technology that ensures enhanced performance and fuel economy. The air-cooled powerplant churns out 6.1 kW or 8.29 PS of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is linked to a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims that the new Sport BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the BS4 version.
TVS Sport BS6 Key Features
- Stylish daytime running lights (DRLs)
- Sporty headlamp
- Premium 3D logo on the fuel tank
- New and attractive graphics
- Extra-long seat for enhanced comfort
- Aluminium grab rail
TVS Sport BS6 Dimensions
|Aspect
|Measurements
|Length
|1,950 mm
|Width
|705 mm
|Height
|1,080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,236 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Kerb Weight
|110 kg (kick start model)
|Fuel tank capacity
|10 litres
TVS Sport BS6 Colours
The TVS Sport BS6 is available in 6 colour options - Black/Red, White/Purple, White/Red, Black/Blue, Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.
In related news, TVS has hiked the prices of its other popular commuter, the Radeon BS6, as well.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi