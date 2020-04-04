TVS Sport BS6 with 110 cc engine and 15% more mileage launched, priced from INR 51,750

The TVS Sport BS6 has been launched in India for a starting price of INR 51,750*. TVS claims that the new Sport BS6 is 15% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing Sport BS4.

TVS Sport BS6 Specs

The TVS Sport BS6 model features a new 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill comes with a fuel-injection system which TVS likes to call ETFi technology or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology. This engine produces 8.29 PS of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the TVS Sport BS4 used to have a 99.7 cc engine that produced 7.48 PS and 7.5 Nm of torque. Like the old bike, the new bike has a 4-speed transmission.

Specs TVS Sport BS4 TVS Sport BS6 Engine type Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SI Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SI Fuel system Carburettor Fuel injection (ETFi) Displacement 99.7 cc 109.7 cc Maximum power 7.48 PS 8.29 PS Maximum torque 7.5 Nm 8.7 Nm Transmission 4-speed 4-speed

TVS Sport BS6 Features

Aesthetically, the TVS Sport BS6 is identical to its predecessor. It has a simple design with some attractive graphics. The riding position is upright and relaxed. The single-piece long seat provides a good amount of comfort. The blacked-out engine and alloy wheels add a bit of sportiness. The Sport BS6 features LED DRLs for a premium look.

TVS Sport BS6 Price and Colours

The kick start variant of the Sport BS6 has bee priced at INR 51,750* and the self-start variant costs INR 58,925*.

Variant Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* Difference Kick Start INR 48,117 INR 51,750 INR 3,633 Self Start INR 50,908 INR 58,925 INR 8,017

The TVS Sport BS6 is available in 5 colour options out of which 3 are dual-tone - Black/Red, White/Purple and White/Red - and 2 are regular - Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi