TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 launched, priced from INR 51,754

TVS has launched the Scooty Pep Plus BS6 in India. The new BS6 model is available in three variants, with prices starting at INR 51,754*.

The Standard variant of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 retails at INR 51,754*. The BS6 version is INR 6,700 more expensive than the BS4 version, which was priced at INR 45,054*. It is offered in four colour options - Revving Red, Glittery Gold, Frosted Black and Nero Blue.

Moving up the ladder, the range includes the Babelicious variant. In its BS4 avatar, it was priced at INR 46,554* and now, its BS6 model is INR 6,400 more expensive and costs INR 52,954*. The Babelicious variant is available only in Princess Pink colour option.

The final variant of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 is the Matte Edition, which is available in two colour options - Aqua Matte and Coral Matte. It retails at the same price as the Babelicious variant. All the variants are the same in all aspects. The only difference between them is of the colour options.

Powering the Scooty Pep Plus BS6 is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with a displacement of 87.8 cc. This forced air-cooled mill produces 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission here is a CVT unit with torque sensor.

Some of the handy features of the TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 are:

Mobile charger

Compartmentalised under-seat storage

Side stand alarm

Low seat height of 768 mm

Light kerb weight of 95 kg

The Scooty Pep Plus is one of the best entry-level economical scooters in India. It is a good mobility option for women, especially the youngsters. TVS recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Scooty.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi